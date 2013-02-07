FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cognizant profit rises 16 pct
February 7, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 5 years ago

Cognizant profit rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - IT services company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a higher quarterly profit as revenue from financial services clients jumped 20 percent.

Cognizant’s net income rose 16 percent to $278.8 million, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $240.1 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 17 percent to $1.95 billion. Revenue from Cognizant’s financial services business, which accounts for more than 40 percent of total revenue, rose to $815.4 million.

