Cognizant sued by Syntel unit following TriZetto acquisition
January 13, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Cognizant sued by Syntel unit following TriZetto acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and the healthcare IT services provider it recently acquired have been sued by a unit of competitor Syntel Inc for allegedly interfering with a contract and misappropriating confidential information.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Syntel Sterling Best Shores Mauritius Limited sought $3.4 million from the IT provider, TriZetto, and $6.1 billion in punitive damages based on Cognizant’s net worth.

The lawsuit followed Cognizant’s acquisition last year of TriZetto for $2.7 billion from London-based private equity firm Apax Partners LLP. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

