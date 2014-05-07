FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cognizant's quarterly revenue rises 20 pct
May 7, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Cognizant's quarterly revenue rises 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Technology services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its customers in North America and Europe raised their IT spending.

The company’s net income rose to $348.9 million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $284.2 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Cognizant earned 62 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $2.42 billion from $2.02 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

