IT services provider Cognizant's revenue up 23.5 pct
November 4, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

IT services provider Cognizant's revenue up 23.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 23.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its businesses that serve the healthcare and financial sectors in North America.

Net income rose to $397.2 million, or 65 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $355.6 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose to $3.19 billion from $2.58 billion.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

