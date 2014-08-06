REFILE-Cognizant quarterly revenue rises 16.5 pct

(Corrects dateline to Aug 6 from Aug 5)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 16.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher IT spending in North America and Europe.

The company’s net income in the second quarter ended June 30 rose to $371.9 million, or 61 cents per share, from $300.4 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $2.52 billion from $2.16 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)