FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Cognizant quarterly revenue rises 16.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Cognizant quarterly revenue rises 16.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Aug 6 from Aug 5)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 16.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher IT spending in North America and Europe.

The company’s net income in the second quarter ended June 30 rose to $371.9 million, or 61 cents per share, from $300.4 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $2.52 billion from $2.16 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.