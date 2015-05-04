REFILE-Cognizant revenue rises 20 pct

(Corrects date to May 4 from May 1)

May 4 (Reuters) - IT service provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher spending by healthcare and financial services clients in North America.

The company’s net profit rose to $382.9 million, or 62 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from $348.9 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.91 billion from $2.42 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)