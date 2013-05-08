FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cognizant profit rises on higher demand from Europe
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Cognizant profit rises on higher demand from Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - IT services company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on a 23 percent rise in demand from Europe.

While spending on services such as consulting is yet to make a recovery, Cognizant is benefiting from growing outsourcing from European companies as instability in the region forces them to restructure and cut costs.

Net income rose to $284.2 million, or 93 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $243.7 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent to $2.02 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.