Company developing Alzheimer's test mulls sale -source
#Healthcare
September 25, 2013 / 4:39 PM / 4 years ago

Company developing Alzheimer's test mulls sale -source

Jessica Toonkel

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Medical technology provider Cognoptix, which is developing a test for early detection of Alzheimer’s Disease, is discussing putting itself up for sale, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company is working on a test that would detect Alzheimer’s Disease in a patient through a scan of the eyes.

Since the company is privately held, it is unclear how much it would be worth in a sale.

Cognoptix has tapped Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co to help with its discussions and handle a sale process if it goes that route, said the source, who asked to remain anonymous because the situation is confidential.

Calls and e-mails to Baird and Cognoptix were not returned.

On Monday, Cognoptix released data from a multi-site trial that showed its SAPPHIRE II eye test was able to differentiate Alzheimer’s patients from healthy volunteers in a majority of cases.

Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by John Wallace

