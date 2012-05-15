FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cogo results beat estimates; shares rise
May 15, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cogo results beat estimates; shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.13 vs est $0.06

* Q1 revenue $$169.3 mln vs est $151.7 mln

* Shares jump 10 pct

May 15 (Reuters) - Computer components distributor Cogo Group Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by lower costs.

Shares of the company rose 10 percent after market. They had closed at $2.00 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

First-quarter net income fell to $1.2 million, or 3 cents per share, from $4.1 million, or 11 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share.

Revenue rose 62 percent to $169.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $151.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The China-based company said the tight credit environment in the country continues to negatively affect its SME business and suppress gross margins.

