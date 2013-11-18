FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cogstate sees operating loss between $2.75 mln-$3.25 mln for half year to 31 Dec
November 18, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Cogstate sees operating loss between $2.75 mln-$3.25 mln for half year to 31 Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - CogState Ltd : * Business update and first half financial guidance * Says announced a fundraising of $7.5 million via a private placement and

fully underwritten rights issue * Sees revenue for half year to 31 December to be in the range of $5 million -

$5.5 million * Says co will reduce costs, including a reduction in head count of

approximately 14% percent * Sees operating loss in range of $2.75 million - $3.25 million for half year

to 31 December * Says resolved to partially spin-out the Axon Sports Cognitive Training

business * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

