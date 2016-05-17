Coherus says U.S. Patent Office to review AbbVie's Humira

(Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had agreed to review its petition to make a copy of AbbVie Inc’s top-selling arthritis drug Humira.

Shares of Coherus, which specializes in developing biosimilars, or copies of biotech drugs, rose 16 percent to $18.91. AbbVie’s shares were down 4 percent at $59.90.

Such reviews, known as Inter Partes Reviews (IPRs), allow anyone to challenge the validity of a patent far more cheaply and quickly than going through the U.S. federal court system.

The standard for institution of IPR is a “reasonable likelihood of success,” J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott wrote in a client note.

(The) news represents an incremental negative for AbbVie and a clear positive for Coherus, he said.

Companies have taken advantage of the procedure in unexpectedly high numbers since it was put in place in 2012.

“We are confident in the validity of our patents and will vigorously defend them,” AbbVie said in an emailed statement.

Sales of Humira, the world’s top-selling drug, have expanded by double-digit percentages each year, but investors are getting increasingly anxious with the drug’s main U.S. patent set to expire in December.

In response, AbbVie has been beefing up its pipeline by buying newer drugs.

The drugmaker is also betting that other patents will help stave off introduction of cheaper biosimilars of Humira until at least 2022.