RLPC: Coinmach sets initial rate on LBO loan
April 30, 2013 / 7:25 PM / in 4 years

RLPC: Coinmach sets initial rate on LBO loan

Natalie Wright

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Coinmach Service Corp , a laundry equipment servicer, has set the rate it may pay on a new $1.17 billion loan to back its leveraged buyout, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The $770 million, 6.5-year term loan B may pay an interest rate of LIB+350-375, with a 1 percent Libor floor, and a 99-99.5 original issue discount.

The new loan will carry 101 soft call protection for six months. Corporate family ratings are B3/B, while first-lien loan ratings are B2/B+.

A $325 million, seven-year second-lien term loan and a $75 million revolver round out the credit.

The first-lien and second-lien term loans will both be covenant-lite. The revolver is expected to be undrawn at close.

Proceeds will refinance Coinmach’s existing debt and back a sponsor to sponsor buyout of the company. Lead arrangers Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are asking for lender commitments by May 10.

“As part of this transaction, a fund owned by the private equity firm of Pamplona Capital Management will acquire both Coinmach and a related business. Trailing 12-month revenues through December 31, 2012 for Coinmach were $578 million,” according to a report from Moody’s Investors Service. Pamplona Capital Partners III will contribute equity of $270 million, Moody’s said.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley lead the first-lien loan, joined by KeyBanc, Credit Suisse, and UBS as joint leads. Deutsche Bank is sole lead on the second-lien loan, which will not be widely syndicated.

Coinmach Service Corp, through its operating subsidiaries, is a supplier of outsourced laundry equipment services in North America. Coinmach’s family of companies includes ASI Campus Laundry Solutions, Appliance Warehouse of America, Super Laundry and AirValet.

