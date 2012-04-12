FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE1- Coinstar ups 1st-qtr rev forecast, shares jump
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE1- Coinstar ups 1st-qtr rev forecast, shares jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Coinstar Inc raised its first-quarter revenue outlook citing stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand at its Redbox unit, sending its shares up more than 17 percent after the bell.

The company raised its revenue outlook range to $567 million to $569.2 million, from its previous forecast of $530 million to $555 million.

The company also expects diluted earnings from continuing operations of $1.62 to $1.66 per share.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting first-quarter revenue of $537.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The raised outlook reflects higher sales of titles like Moneyball, Puss in Boots, 50/50, In Time, Abduction and Mr. Popper’s Penguins, the company said in a statement.

Coinstar also raised its full-year revenue outlook range to $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion, helped partly by the extension of its content license agreement with Universal.

It had earlier forecast revenue of $2.08 billion to $2.25 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $61.31 on Thursday on the Nasdaq

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.