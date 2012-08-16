FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coinstar in talks with PE firm for sale - New York Post
August 16, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Coinstar in talks with PE firm for sale - New York Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Coinstar Inc, which operates Redbox video rental kiosks, is in talks with a private equity firm over a potential sale, the New York Post reported.

The company has been in discussions with an undisclosed private equity firm for several months and the talks are heating up, the newspaper said, quoting sources.

The report also said Coinstar is looking at expanding its vending-machine business to cover segments like coffee and photo printing.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

It said on Monday Chief Operating Officer Gregg Kaplan, who founded Redbox in 2002, will be leaving the company.

Coinstar late last month forecast full-year revenue largely below analysts’ estimates on rollout delays in Canada.

Shares of the company were up 8 percent at $52.30 in early morning trade on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

