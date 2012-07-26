FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Coinstar quarterly revenue misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 8:13 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Coinstar quarterly revenue misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph one to compare core diluted EPS from cont ops with analysts’ estimates)

July 26 (Reuters) - Coinstar Inc posted a higher-than-expected profit on growing market share in the physical rental segment, but revenue came in below analysts’ estimates.

Net income for the Redbox kiosk owner rose to $36.9 million, or $1.11 per share, in the second quarter from $26.7 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $532.2 million.

Core diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.25.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.16 per share, on revenue of $545.03 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.