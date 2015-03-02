FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cakra bids for Cokal in play for Indonesia coal project
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 2, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

Cakra bids for Cokal in play for Indonesia coal project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian firm Cakra Mineral Tbk has offered at least A$70 million ($54 million) to take over Australian miner Cokal Ltd, looking to get its hands on a coal project in central Kalimantan.

Cokal said on Tuesday it had received an incomplete proposal from Cakra, a company with iron ore and zircon sand mines, proposing to offer A$70 million in cash, or A$0.15 a share, which would be a 58 percent premium to Cokal’s last trade.

As an alternative, Cakra proposed offering shares in Cakra worth A$87.5 million, which at current prices would value Cokal shares at A$0.19 each.

“Cokal has not formed any opinion on the proposal. Its present intention is to engage with CKRA to evaluate the proposal,” the company said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

While the premium being offered looks large the proposal is well below the A$124 million that Cokal was offered in October 2013 from Singapore firm Blumont Group. That deal was scrapped after Blumont’s shares plummeted.

The offer comes as Cokal has been struggling to line up funding for its promising Bumi Barito Mineral metallurgical coal project in Indonesia as coal prices have been trading just above six-year lows.

$1 = 1.2892 Australian dollars Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.