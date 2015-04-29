FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Cakra tweaks up bid for Cokal to get coal project
April 29, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Cakra tweaks up bid for Cokal to get coal project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 29 (Reuters) - PT Cakra Mineral TbK slightly raised a bid for Cokal Ltd to A$75.5 million ($60.4 million), winning the backing of its Australian target which owns a coal project in Indonesia.

The offer of $0.16 a share in cash is up 1 cent from an offer the Indonesian firm made last month, valuing the company at an 82 percent premium to its last trade, Cokal said on Wednesday. Alternatively, Cakra is offering 10.327 Cakra shares for every Cokal share.

Cakra, which will more than double its equity with the deal, said it would raise about $100 million through a rights issue fully underwritten by Sinar Mas Group, one of Indonesia’s biggest conglomerates, subject to government approval.

“CKRA’s first priority for Cokal is to provide the financial and corporate support to bring Cokal’s BBM coking coal project into production,” Cakra Mineral President Boelio Muliadi said in a statement.

Cakra wants the metallurgical coal from the BBM project in central Kalimantan for a planned pig iron smelter and nickel pig iron smelter.

The offer for Cokal is due to close on August 15.

$1 = 1.2494 Australian dollars Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
