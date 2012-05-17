FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-US Appeals court revives POM lawsuit vs Coca-Cola
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-US Appeals court revives POM lawsuit vs Coca-Cola

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Dan Levine

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived part of a lawsuit against Coca-Cola Co in which POM Wonderful LLC accused Coke of falsely advertising its “Pomegranate Blueberry” juice product.

POM sued Coca-Cola in 2008 saying it had misled consumers into believing the drink, under the Minute Maid brand, consisted primarily of pomegranate and blueberry juices, according to the ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

POM claimed the drink contained mainly apple and grape juices.

A lower court resolved the case in Coca-Cola’s favor before trial. But on Thursday, the 9th Circuit found that POM may have standing to pursue some state law claims against Coca-Cola, and it returned the case to U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for further proceedings.

Coca-Cola spokeswoman Susan Stribling said the company was confident the lower court would dismiss “what little is left” of POM’s claims. A POM representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 9th Circuit upheld the lower court’s judgment in favor of Coca-Cola on other federal law claims.

The case in the 9th Circuit is POM Wonderful LLC v. The Coca-Cola Company, No. 10-55861.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.