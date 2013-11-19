BRIEF-Colabor ground beef recall was a preventive measure

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Colabor Group Inc : * In notice sent on Monday, Canadian food inspection agency announced that

Colabor Group Inc had recalled ground beef * Recall was a preventive measure following presumptive detection that had been

identified internally based on laboratory analysis * Says recall concerns some thirty customers served by the eastern quebecand

maritimes division * All customers affected by distribution of products have already been

contacted by the sales team in place