BRIEF-Colabor ground beef recall was a preventive measure

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Colabor Group Inc : * In notice sent on Monday, Canadian food inspection agency announced that
Colabor Group Inc had recalled ground beef * Recall was a preventive measure following presumptive detection that had been
identified internally based on laboratory analysis * Says recall concerns some thirty customers served by the eastern quebecand
maritimes division * All customers affected by distribution of products have already been
contacted by the sales team in place * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage