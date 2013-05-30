RLPC: GE Capital Markets global head Colburn to retire

By Leela Parker

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Kristi Colburn, global head of GE Capital Markets, will retire from the company, a GE Capital spokesman confirmed.

Colburn is retiring after 19 years with GE, effective at the end of June.

Stewart Koenigsberg will succeed Colburn as global head of GE Capital Markets.

Koenigsberg joined GE Capital in 1989. He has held a series of executive leadership roles including with GE Capital’s Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Finance and Capital Markets businesses.

GE Capital is the finance arm of General Electric Co.