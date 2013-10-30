FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wire manufacturer Coleman Cable explores sale -sources
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 4:07 PM / 4 years ago

Wire manufacturer Coleman Cable explores sale -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Coleman Cable Inc, a manufacturer of electrical and electronic wire and cable products, is exploring a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Coleman is in early-stage discussions with potential buyers before sending out detailed financial information about the company in the next several weeks, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be named because the matter is confidential.

The Waukegan, Illinois-based company has roughly $90 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and may be valued at around 8.5 times in a potential sale, or more than $750 million, two of the people said. Coleman has a market capitalization of just over $400 million currently.

Investment bank Jefferies is advising Coleman on the sale process, which is expected to draw interest mainly from larger cable and wire manufacturers, the people said.

Representatives for Coleman Cable and Jefferies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.