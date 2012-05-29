FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Colfax buys majority stake in Peru's Soldex
May 29, 2012 / 10:43 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Colfax buys majority stake in Peru's Soldex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Pumps and fluid-handling products maker Colfax Corp said it bought a majority stake in welding product supplier Soldex S.A. for $235 million, including debt, to expand its presence in South America.

Colfax said it acquired 91 percent interest in Soldex from Peru-based Inversiones Breca S.A. and its affiliates.

The company said the buyout helps it expand along South America’s fast-growing Pacific coast, and increase its exposure to the energy and natural resources sectors.

Shares of the Fulton, Maryland-based Colfax closed at $28.91 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

