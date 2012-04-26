FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Colgate-Palmolive sales, profit rise

April 26 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co posted higher quarterly profit and sales on Thursday as it increased advertising and cut costs to mitigate the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

The toothpaste maker earned $593 million, or $1.23 per share, in the first quarter, up from $576 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier. Excluding charges related to cost cuts and the sale of land in Mexico, Colgate earned $601 million, or $1.24 per share, in the latest quarter.

Its sales rose nearly 5.2 percent to $4.20 billion, while the volume of goods sold rose 3.5 percent.

Colgate gets most of its revenue from outside the United States. While recent growth in its largest market, Latin America, has helped lately, a stronger U.S. dollar cuts into its profits.

