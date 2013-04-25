Colgate profit falls on Venezuela, restructuring charges

April 25 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co posted lower quarterly profit on Thursday as sales grew but the recent devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar led to a hefty charge.

Colgate, best known for its namesake toothpaste, earned $460 million, or 97 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $593 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier. The latest period included a one-time aftertax charge of $111 million, or 23 cents per share, from remeasuring its Venezuelan balance sheet due to the country’s currency devaluation in February. It also included aftertax restructuring charges of $55 million, or 12 cents per share.