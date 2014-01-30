FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colgate-Palmolive quarterly profit falls 6 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Colgate-Palmolive quarterly profit falls 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co, the world’s largest toothpaste maker, reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger dollar.

The company’s net profit fell to $564 million, or 60 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $598 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive earned 75 cents per share.

The company’s sales rose 2 percent to $4.36 billion. Organic sales, which strip out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange, increased 6.5 percent.

Colgate-Palmolive said foreign exchange fluctuations hurt sales by 4.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.