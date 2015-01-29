Colgate sales fall 3.2 pct on stronger dollar

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co, the world’s largest toothpaste maker by market share, reported a 3.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue due a stronger dollar.

The company’s organic sales, excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments, rose 6 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net income attributable to Colgate rose to $628 million, or 68 cents per share, from $564 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $4.22 billion from $4.36 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)