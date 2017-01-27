Colgate-Palmolive's sales miss estimates, shares slide

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand for its products in Europe.

Shares of Colgate, which makes toothpaste, soaps and detergents, fell as much as 7 percent to $63.45 in early trading on Friday.

The company, which gets more than three-fourths of its revenue from outside the United States, has been raising prices to counter the impact of the stronger dollar.

Sales in the European market fell 7.5 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, driven by volume declines in France, Colgate said.

Net revenue fell nearly 5 percent to $3.72 billion. Analysts on average had expected $3.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported net income of $606 million, or 68 cents per share, compared with a loss of $458 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Colgate earned 75 cents per share, in line with the average analysts' estimate. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)