A lawsuit accusing Colgate-Palmolive of falsely advertising its Optic White toothpaste will be halted until the U.S. Federal Trade Commission completes a probe into the company's whitening claims, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel in White Plains, New York rejected arguments by Colgate that the lawsuit is preempted by the 1997 U.S. Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and should be dismissed outright. Seibel agreed, however, to defer to the FTC on whether the whitening claims are valid.

