FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's Collahuasi reactivates grinding mill after maintenance
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 14, 2015 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

Chile's Collahuasi reactivates grinding mill after maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Chile’s massive Collahuasi copper mine reactivated its main grinding mill on Friday after halting it earlier this week for minor maintenance work, the company told Reuters.

Collahuasi, one of the world’s largest copper mines, is a partnership between Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc .

“This maintenance, which consisted in changing the lining, was conducted within the planned time frame and according to budget,” said the company.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that while the maintenance work was ongoing, Collahuasi would be processing at 40 percent of capacity.

Collahuasi produced 470,400 tonnes of copper last year, according to Chile’s state copper commission Cochilco. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.