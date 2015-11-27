Delaware magistrate rules for Google in Collarity patent suit

A federal magistrate judge has invalidated as abstract a search technology patent held by web services company Collarity, which had sued Google for infringement.

U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge granted Google’s motion for summary judgment in the case filed by Collarity in 2011 in Delaware federal district court, applying last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Alice Corp v. CLS Bank, in determining the patent at issue covered an abstract idea without any inventive concept to save it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PfCbA6