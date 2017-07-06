EEOC hits M&T Bank with disability discrimination lawsuit
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued M&T Bank Corp in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, accusing the bank of violating federal law by discriminating against disabled workers.
A proposed class action accusing a New Jersey debt collection attorney of exposing borrowers' account information on envelopes used for collection letters can go forward, a federal judge in Newark has ruled.
Filed last year against Denville, New Jersey attorney Michael Harrison and his law office, the lawsuit said the envelopes show a bar code that can easily be read by smartphone scanners to reveal borrowers' account numbers, a violation of the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.
Bankrupt electronics retailer RadioShack Corp on Wednesday won a court order approving its plan to sell an affiliate controlling its brand and other intellectual property in a $15 million deal.