9th Circuit scraps 'worthless' debt collection settlement

A federal appeals court has overturned a settlement reached in a class action against San Diego-based debt collector ARS National Services, saying the deal shortchanged four million class members who got only “worthless injunctive relief.”

In an order on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a magistrate judge in California abused her discretion in approving the nationwide settlement as fair, reasonable and adequate.

