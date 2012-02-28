UPDATE 1-Collective Brands posts narrower-than-expected loss

* Q4 adj. loss/shr $0.61 vs est. loss/shr of $0.82

* Q4 sales $815.9 mln vs est. $781.2 mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Collective Brands Inc posted a much narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as same-store sales rose the most in more than two years, sending the footwear retailer’s shares up 5 percent in trading after the bell.

For the fourth quarter, Collective Brands, currently reviewing its strategic options, reported a net loss of $41.6 million, or 69 cents a share, compared with a loss of $10.1 million, or 16 cents, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 61 cents a share.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 82 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the quarter ended Jan. 28 rose 5 percent to $815.9 million, also besting analysts’ expectations of $781.2 million.

Same-store sales rose 1.7 percent.

Shares of the Topeka, Kansas-based company were up at $18.17 after the bell. They closed at $17.38 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock has risen nearly 70 percent since August when the company said it would review its options and shutter nearly 500 stores.