7th Circuit rejects challenge to debt collection lawsuits

Federal law does not bar debt collectors from filing lawsuits they do not intend to bring to trial, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

The ruling on Thursday by the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals is a victory for debt collectors who have long been accused of suing borrowers without proper evidence in hopes of forcing a settlement or winning a default judgment.

“The mere filing of a civil action does not include an implicit declaration that the plaintiff intends to advance the action all the way through trial,” the three-judge 7th Circuit panel said.

