August 21, 2013 / 4:02 AM / in 4 years

College savings at record levels, but still fall short

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
    By Kathleen Kingsbury
    Aug 21 (REUTERS) - Americans are saving for college at
record rates, according to new research released Wednesday by
financial services firm Fidelity Investments.  
    Sixty-nine percent of families told Fidelity's annual
College Savings Indicator study that they have started saving
for college, with parents putting away an average of $5,000 last
year. That's up from 58 percent in 2007 and the highest
percentage since the survey of more than 2,500 parents
nationwide began seven years ago. The survey was conducted by
Research Data Technology, an independent firm.
    Escalating costs, an improving economy, and increased
awareness of savings vehicles like 529 college savings plans all
appear to be behind the increase. Rising federal tax rates - for
instance, the payroll tax hike in January - may also be
convincing more parents to open those state-sponsored 529s,
because they offer tax breaks, according to Keith Bernhardt,
vice president of college planning at Fidelity.  
    Yet these latest findings also confirm what fearful parents
have expected and several other surveys have shown: many of
those dedicated savers still remain a long way from reaching
their already-modest goals.
    Nearly two-thirds of respondents reported having a financial
plan for college, and parents plan to pay, on average, 62
percent of the total cost. "But, in reality, they are only on
track to cover just one-third," Bernhardt said.
    Jill Morrow knows how that shortfall can feel. A mother of
two teens and a toddler in Naperville, Illinois, Morrow and her
husband started bank savings accounts for each of her kids when
they were born and once thought they'd pay for college in full.
After a divorce and patchy employment as a real estate agent,
however, Morrow recently promised her older daughter and son
she'd do her best to split tuition and fees with them.
    "It's still probably going to take loans for all of us, and
that's hard to swallow," she said.
    The net price of college tuition - after grants, tax credits
and discounts are factored in - has risen by roughly 75 percent
between 2002 and 2011, according to the nonprofit College Board.
Last year tuition and fees at four year public schools rose 4.8
percent to an average of $8,655.
    
    STATE 529 PLANS GATHER A FOLLOWING 
    Those state-sponsored 529 plans have long been popular with
parents and grandparents because their funds can be withdrawn
free of federal and most state income taxes, to cover qualified
higher education expenses. Fidelity has seen a 22 percent
increase in new 529 accounts opened in the first half of 2013,
with average account balances up 8 percent over last year. 
    This mirrors first quarter data from the Boston-based
consulting firm Strategic Insight, which also reports
investments in 529s to be up by two-thirds, or $80 billion, over
the past five years. 
    Jim Flores and Maria Cramer opened a 529 account for their
nine-year-old son Ben shortly after he was born, and have added
about $4,000 to it every year since. This fall, however, they
decided to scale that amount back in order to put money away for
retirement. "We can't afford both, and know for college, loans
are an option," said Flores, a schoolteacher in the Philadelphia
suburbs.
    Parents have started paying less - Their average
out-of-pocket spending declined to $5,727 in 2013 from $8,752 in
2010, according to a survey released by lending giant Sallie Mae
in late July. 
    Indeed, 55 percent of parents told Fidelity that they're
concerned their child will need to make educational compromises.
About half intend to ask offspring to work part-time during
school, take courses online to reduce expenses, live at home, or
attend a public university. Some 44 percent report researching
grants and scholarships, while 29 percent said they considered
less expensive schools.
    
    STUDENTS PAYING MORE
    There is a growing consensus among parents that their
children need to play a larger role in paying for college - and
that the earlier they understand that, the better. 
    Parents who first started talking to kids about paying for
college before age 10 were about 15 percent more likely to start
saving as well, said Fidelity.
    Morrow's kids are already pitching in. Ben, 12, sets aside
birthday money from his grandparents in his savings account.
Emily, 15, is planning to add her summer earnings from
babysitting.
    Their mother cites a study from earlier this year in the
American Sociological Review that showed the more students had
to pay for themselves, the better their college grades were.
Says Morrow, "so maybe I'm actually giving them a leg up."





 (Follow us @ReutersMoney or here
 Editing by Linda Stern)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
