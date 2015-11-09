FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Collegium gets tentative FDA approval for its opioid painkiller
November 9, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Collegium gets tentative FDA approval for its opioid painkiller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given its experimental opioid painkiller a tentative approval.

The FDA can provide final approval to the drug, Xtampza ER, once Collegium gets a court order that the listed patents are invalid or not infringed, or if Collegium settles the Purdue Pharma litigation prior to the 30-month period, Collegium said.

Purdue claims that Xtampza ER infringes three of its Orange Book listed patents. These patents were recently found to be invalid by a U.S. District Court and are currently under appeal. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

