UPDATE 1-Collegium Pharma's opioid painkiller gets U.S. approval

(Adds details, analyst comments, share movement)

April 26 (Reuters) - Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its abuse-deterrent painkiller, more than five months after the drug received tentative approval.

Collegium’s shares rose about 19 percent to $22 in extended trading.

The drug’s full approval was contingent on the outcome of a lawsuit filed by Purdue Pharma against Collegium.

Purdue Pharma, which has also developed abuse-deterrent versions of the commonly prescribed and often-abused painkiller Oxycontin, claimed that Xtampza ER infringed some of its patents.

However, the District Court of Massachusetts in February ruled in favor of Collegium.

Xtampza ER, Collegium’s lead drug, is a long-acting oral opioid painkiller meant to be taken after a meal for maximum effect.

The abuse of opioids - a class of drugs that include heroin and prescription painkillers - has long been a concern. An overdose can produce euphoric highs and even disrupt parts of the brain that control breathing.

The company said it plans to launch Xtampza ER in the United States in mid-2016 in five dosage strengths.

Needham & Co’s Serge Belanger said he expected Xtampza to rake in annual sales of about $750 million by 2026 in the United States.

Xtampza is designed to help the estimated 10-30 percent of chronic pain patients with swallowing difficulties, Belanger said ahead of the approval.

The contents of Xtampza can be removed and sprinkled on food or into a cup, without compromising their safety or abuse-deterrent characteristics.

Up to Tuesday’s close of $18.43, Collegium’s stock had fallen 33 percent this year. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)