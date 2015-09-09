FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-FDA staff flags risk related to Collegium's opioid painkiller
September 9, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-FDA staff flags risk related to Collegium's opioid painkiller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct spelling to “Collegium” from “Colleguim” in first paragraph)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers expressed concerns over the risk of incorrectly administering Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc’s long-acting opioid painkiller.

The experimental oral formulation of oxycodone, to be called Xtampza, is designed to be taken only after eating as data has shown the absorption of the opioid increases in the presence of food. (1.usa.gov/1MaT3GL) (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

