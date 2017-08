March 22 (Reuters) - Real estate services company Colliers International Group Inc named Davoud Amel-Azizpour as its chief financial officer for EMEA.

Azizpour, who will be based in London, joined Colliers in 2013 from DTZ where he worked as UK financial controller. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)