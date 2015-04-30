FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Colliers hires Meg Brown for equity placement team from Jones Lang LaSalle
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Colliers hires Meg Brown for equity placement team from Jones Lang LaSalle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Commercial real estate services company Colliers International said Meg Brown, an equity placement expert, will join its capital advisory team, effective July.

Brown will launch Colliers’ equity placement group, a private placement platform for commercial, residential and alternative real estate markets.

She will join the company from the corporate finance department at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Among her responsibilities at Colliers, Brown will work towards fund raising, joint venture partnership sourcing and structuring. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
