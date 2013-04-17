FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombian cement maker Argos to issue up to 250 mln shares
April 17, 2013 / 4:44 AM / 4 years ago

Colombian cement maker Argos to issue up to 250 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Colombia’s largest cement maker Argos plans to issue up to 250 million preferred shares for Colombian as well as foreign investors to finance an expansion plan, the company said on Tuesday.

Argos has set a range of between 7,700 and 9,300 Colombian pesos ($4.20 to $5.07) per share for the offering, the company said in a statement to Colombia’s financial regulator.

The statement did not say when the offering will take place, but market sources said Argos will likely give more details later this week.

Argos is controlled by Grupo Argos, a holding of companies that is part of Colombia’s largest industrial conglomerate, the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, or GEA.

Argos has $5.1 billion in assets and $2.0 billion in liabilities.

$1 = 1,834 pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
