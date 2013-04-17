FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Colombian cement maker Argos share offering open for 15 days
April 17, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Colombian cement maker Argos share offering open for 15 days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Colombia’s largest cement maker Argos on Wednesday offered up to 250 million preferred shares for Colombian as well as foreign investors to finance an expansion plan and said the share issue will be open for 15 working days.

Argos has set a range of between 7,700 and 9,300 Colombian pesos ($4.20 to $5.07) per share for the offering, the company said in a statement published in local media.

The company can issue up to 250 million preferred shares, which means that it could raise between 1.92 trillion and 2.32 trillion pesos (between $1.05 billion and $1.27 billion).

Argos said it will issue the shares in two stages. The company will first offer 182 million preferred shares, and plans to do a second issuance at the same price range at a later date if the offer is oversubscribed.

“This is a good time to invest in this offering because this company is in a sector that has potential and it’s present in countries were it could develop projects,” said Francisco Chaves, head economist at local brokerage Corredores Asociados.

As well as in Colombia, Argos also operates in the United States and Panama.

Argos is controlled by Grupo Argos, a holding of companies that is part of Colombia’s largest industrial conglomerate, the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, or GEA.

Argos has $5.1 billion in assets and $2.0 billion in liabilities.

