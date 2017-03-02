FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Top Avianca shareholder Efromovich says deal with United 'will happen'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 6 months ago

Top Avianca shareholder Efromovich says deal with United 'will happen'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Avianca Holdings SA top shareholder, German Efromovich, said on Thursday that a deal between Avianca and United Continental Holdings Inc. "will happen," despite a lawsuit filed by Avianca's No.2 shareholder this week.

A suit brought in New York by Kingsland Holdings alleges that the deal for Avianca with United is "an egregiously one-sided proposed transaction that Efromovich secretly negotiated with United for his own benefit at the expense of Avianca and all of its other shareholders."

Efromovich said during a news conference in New York on Friday that the deal with United was just "an extension of an already existing relationship" and was the best possible deal for Avianca's shareholders. He also insisted that reports of higher bids for Avianca from Delta and other airlines "are not accurate and are not correct." (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.