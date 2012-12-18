FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's Bancolombia expands operations into Guatemala
December 18, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Colombia's Bancolombia expands operations into Guatemala

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Bancolombia agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Grupo Agromercantil Holding with operations Guatemala and is planning to acquire complete control in the medium term, the company said on Tuesday.

Colombia’s booming financial institutions whose operations have taken off thanks to improved security over the last decade are increasing their presence outside of Colombia, snatching up assets across Latin America, especially Central America.

In a filing to regulators, Bancolombia said it would use its Panamanian affiliate to buy the stake in the Panama-based company that has operations in Guatemala including the country’s fourth-largest bank from the owner, BAM Financial Corp.

The $216 million deal will be financed by the Colombia-based group’s own resources.

Grupo Bancolombia is the biggest financial conglomerate in the Andean nation and has assets of nearly $52 billion with operations in Central America. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Jack Kimball; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

