Bancolombia okays bond issue of up to $1.63 bln
May 29, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Bancolombia okays bond issue of up to $1.63 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 29 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Bancolombia , Colombia’s largest financial firm by assets, has agreed to issue up to 3 billion pesos ($1.63 billion) in local bonds.

“The issuance will be made by Bancolombia according to the opportunities the market might offer, the need for resources and the managing of the balance,” the group said in a statement sent to the finance watchdog on Monday night. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by James Dalgleish)

