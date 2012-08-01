FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bancolombia Q2 profit down 8 pct from year ago
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 11:45 PM / 5 years ago

Bancolombia Q2 profit down 8 pct from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bancolombia, Colombia’s largest financial firm by assets, said on Wednesday that consolidated net profit for the second quarter fell 8 percent to 355 billion pesos ($198 million), due to an increase in operational costs.

Bancolombia said the bank’s loan portfolio rose 17 percent in the second quarter from the same period a year ago.

“This growth confirms solid credit demand in Colombia, although it reflects that growth is moderating because we’re more strict when it comes to granting loans,” Bancolombia said in a filing with the financial regulator.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.