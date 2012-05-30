FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia unlikely to up rate on Europe-cenbank director
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

Colombia unlikely to up rate on Europe-cenbank director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Colombia is unlikely to raise the benchmark lending rate again while the European financial crisis threatens economic growth in the Andean nation, central bank board member Cesar Vallejo told Reuters on Wednesday.

“While there is uncertainty, risk, I think it’s unlikely that the bank will raise the rate again unless something very special happens, like a positive external shock that stimulates the Colombian economy,” said Vallejo, one of seven board members.

He said the bank could even cut the rate to fuel economic growth if necessary. In the latest Reuters survey, 60 percent of analysts said they expected the bank to raise borrowing costs at least one more time this year from 5.25 percent currently. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Eduardo Garcia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.