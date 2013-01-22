UPDATE 3-Colombia issues 10-year global bond worth $1 bln

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Colombia issued a 10-year, dollar-denominated global bond worth $1 billion at a yield of 88 basis points above benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds on Tuesday, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters.

In the country’s first global issuance this year, Colombia attracted the “lowest yield in its history”, according to Maria Fernanda Suarez, director of public credit at the ministry.

“This once again confirms investor confidence in the administration of President (Juan Manuel) Santos and the positive outlook for the Colombian economy,” she said.

The bond sale was three times oversubscribed, she added.

The issuance was to be made via Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, according to a filing with U.S. regulators.

Investment in its burgeoning capital markets has soared over the last decade and foreign direct investment, mostly in the oil and mining industries, has reached record levels, boosting the peso currency and forcing the central bank to buy dollars.

According to the finance ministry, the government plans total overseas bonds sales of $2.6 billion for 2013.

In order to avoid upward pressures on the peso, the government has vowed not to bring in any dollars from global bond sales this year.

The peso has strengthened 1.18 percent so far this year and was one of the world’s strongest gaining currencies in 2012.