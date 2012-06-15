FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia redeems $1.1 bln of August 2012 TES bond
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 15, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

Colombia redeems $1.1 bln of August 2012 TES bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Colombia’s finance ministry has redeemed 2 trillion pesos ($1.1 billion) of its August 2012 local TES Treasury bond before the paper matured, the government said on Fri day.

“The early redemption of debt carried out by the Republic of Colombia on the maturing TES will generate savings in the debt service account of 18.27 billion pesos in interest and contributes to efficient management of liquidity,” it said.

The transaction, which was carried out on Thursday, lowers the amount Colombia will have to redeem on August 15 to 6.6 trillion pesos from 8.6 trillion pesos previously, the ministry said in a statement. ($1=1,787.63 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.