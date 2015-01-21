FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia plans 30-year US dollar bond
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Colombia plans 30-year US dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia plans to sell a new 30-year US dollar-denominated bond and has set initial price thoughts for the deal at 280bp area over US Treasuries, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, filed with the SEC on Wednesday morning to issue up to US$1.95bn in debt securities.

Proceeds will be used for general budgetary purposes.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by the IFR team; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

